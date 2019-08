Northamptonshire Police is hunting the location of a man officers would like to speak to about an alleged assault.

Stephen Martin, aged 43, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, is wanted in connection with an incident in Northampton on May 14.

Northamptonshire Police issued this appeal today (Tuesday, August 13).

Anyone who sees Martin, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.