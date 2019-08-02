Walkers raise more than £40,000 for Wellingborough charity Crazy Hats

Crazy Hats walkers raised a fantastic £40,000-plus at this year's annual event.

This year saw the 17th Crazy Hats Walk at Wicksteed Park in Kettering in May.

About 41,000 was raised from this year's walk

And with nearly all the sponsorship money in, organisers are delighted with the total to date.

Charity founder Glennis Hooper said: "We are thrilled that just over £41,000 was raised following walk number 17.

"We appreciate money is tight and that there were many different events on at the time of the walk so to raise this amount is truly amazing.

"Our thanks are extended to the many walkers who sent in their sponsor money and to various companies locally who match-funded amounts raised by employees and, of course, to our sponsors who, once again supported our charity so well - Avon, Tesco 9Wellingborough), AO Copy (Wellingborough) and Premier (Wellingborough).

Next year's walk will again take place at Wicksteed Park

"Huge thanks too, to Wicksteed Park and their staff and to both Kettering Rotary Clubs and everyone who volunteered their time and energy on the day."

The charity is also looking forward to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October when members will be out and about in the community promoting the importance of breast cancer awareness and meeting and talking to people - there will also be a new pin badge to mark the occasion.

Glennis added: "Our next weekly morning Coffee and Chat session will take place on Thursday, September 5; the evening sessions (every second and fourth Thursday) resume on Thursday, September 12."

She also said that next year’s walk will be held on Sunday, April 19, again at Wicksteed Park.