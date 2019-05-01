Visitor centre at Stanwick Lakes marks milestone

The visitor centre at Stanwick Lakes is celebrating its 10th birthday.

Rockingham Forest Trust, the environmental charity that manages Stanwick Lakes, officially opened the centre with East Northamptonshire Council back in the spring of 2009.

The mark the milestone throughout April visitors of all ages took part in clubs and events with an anniversary twist including a Saxons and Vikings heritage day, Easter egg trails, health walks, a choir session and 10th birthday parties at the Otters Holiday Club and in the Rainbow Café.

The ten-day celebration finished with an evening of memories, music and fabulous views of the lakes for invited guests, trust staff, councillors and council officers.

Trust director Alyson Allfree said: “It’s hard to believe that ten years have gone by already.

“In that time the visitor building has become a home for so many different activities all year round.”

Julia Smith, head of customer and community services at East Northamptonshire Council, said: “The visitor centre is an iconic building in East Northamptonshire and is the main focus of the Stanwick Lakes experience.

“It is our pleasure to be part of its 10th anniversary celebrations and I’m sure it will continue to play host to many more exciting years of activities and developments at the lakes.”

The award-winning building at Stanwick Lakes was designed to be a welcoming focal point for visitors to this popular countryside attraction and nature reserve, with glass walls giving beautiful views across the lakes and wetland habitats.

As well as housing a shop and café, the visitor centre has meeting and function rooms, an education room and craft spaces, making it a hub for the local community.