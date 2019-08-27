Viking warriors battle it out at Rockingham Castle

Vikings descended on Rockingham Castle this weekend, taking visitors back in time as they performed dramatic battle re-enactments.

Despite soaring temperatures, the Vikings of Middle England donned their authentic warrior armour and battled it out as crowds cheered.

The blistering heart failed to deter the Vikings during battle re-enactments

The Living History Village, where tradesmen displayed their skills, making weapons and coins, weaving nets and brewing medicines, was also a hit among visitors.

Castle owner, James Saunders-Watson, said: “We’ve been welcoming the Vikings of Middle England at Rockingham for 24 years, and this year we had the biggest ever turnout, with over 60 warriors on our battlefields. Archery and popular storytellers also added to the excitement and atmosphere, and once again we’re delighted to have put on such an entertaining and enjoyable event."

The upcoming outdoor cinema experience - the Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, September 6 and Bohemian Rhapsody on Saturday, September 7 - will mark the end of the castle’s spring/summer events.

Mr Saunders-Watson added: “We are already taking bookings for our very popular Halloween spectacular and Victorian Christmas too.”

For more information visit www.rockinghamcastle.com.