Viking battles coming to Corby

Viking warriors will take to the battlefields at Rockingham Castle over the August bank holiday weekend.

The Vikings Of Middle England - famous for their realistic and entertaining fight displays - will return to the castle near Corby from noon to 5pm on August 25 and 26.

Visitors can expect thunderous clashes of steel rings as opposing forces meet to perform authentic Viking battles, both on and off horseback.

There will be a living history village with a chance to wander around a tented encampment, where tradesmen display their skills, making weapons and coins, weaving nets and brewing medicines.

Archery and popular storytellers will add to the atmosphere.

Rockingham Castle owner, James Saunders Watson, said: “We are delighted to be running this popular event and have lots of activities planned to make it a truly family-friendly experience for all ages.

"Guests can bring a picnic or visit the castle and tea rooms and spend the whole afternoon here.”

Admission prices start from £12.50 for adults and £7.50 for children and include options for ‘event only’ and ‘event and castle’. Children aged three and under are free of charge.

Tickets will be available on the gate or can be bought online at https://www.rockinghamcastle.com/vikings-of-middle-england-2/