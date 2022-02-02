A Kettering couple is celebrating nine years of marriage this year after their love blossomed at a Pizza Hut branch 15 years ago.

Raven Sprague, 34, was just 17 and still in college when she was working part time at the Pizza Hut branch in Rockingham Road, Kettering. It was there where she clapped eyes on her now husband, Keiron Sprague, 38.

She said: "He came in on a Friday after he finished work and I just thought he looked nice. Me and my friend, we were both at college and I would point him out to her like 'he's coming in again' and I would go all shy and silly."

Raven, 34, and Keiron Sprague, 38, with their children Willow, 6, and Oakley, 1.

Later one evening, after Raven had finished her shift, she received a text message from an unknown contact saying they found her number written on their pizza box and wanted to know who she was.

It turned out Raven's friend - in a bid to play Cupid - had sneakily slipped her phone number on a napkin inside Keiron's pizza box.

Raven said: "I was mortified. We talked that night and we met up the next day, we wasted no time at all."

Raven later found out that she had already caught his eye on a couple of occasions outside of work, even though the duo had never spoken a word to one another before and, when he found the number written in his pizza box, he secretly hoped it was her.

The wedding tables were named after Pizza hut toppings.

The following day, Raven invited Keiron to her mum's house where they watched television together and ordered a takeaway. They had their first proper date the following weekend at The Old Friar pub in Twywell, where they enjoyed a carvery together. Raven said they were 'inseparable' from that point.

Six months later, Keiron proposed to Raven on her nineteenth birthday and they bought a house together the following year in Rushton. The same friend, who slipped Raven's phone number into Keiron's pizza box was asked to give a speech at their engagement party.

Raven said: "It was all down to her because I would never have done anything. We have still got the napkin with my phone number on it."

The couple were engaged for seven years before they got married at The Stanwick Hotel, where they came up with the 'cheesy' idea of naming each of the wedding tables after the pizzas on the Pizza Hut menu. The top table, where the bride and groom sat, was named 'The Hut.'

Raven and Keiron now have two children together: six-year-old Willow and one-year-old Oakley. They are celebrating nine years of marriage this year and 15 years of being together.

This newspaper asked the happily-wedded couple what they like to do together and what they love the most about each other.

Raven said: "We like to do date night - go to the cinema, eat out and travel. He's a great dad and he is always so happy and he looks after us. He is just an all round good guy."

Keiron said: "I love that she does spontaneous stuff and keeps things fun. She is a fantastic mum and an amazing wife. My best friend and I feel lucky she is mine."

When asked about the secret to a long and happy relationship, Raven added: "I think just being honest with each other - always talk about everything and be open with each other.

"Don't bottle anything up and then you grow together when you do that. Just have fun and make light of things when times are hard."

