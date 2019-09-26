Uber Eats driver accused of defecating outside house in Corby

A resident in Corby claims an Uber Eats driver defecated outside his property.

Harry Merchant, of Cecil Close, said the driver parked outside his house to take a McDonald's order to his neighbour at about 5.50pm on Sunday, September 22.

The delivery driver with his UberEats bag

But what seemed like a normal delivery soon took a turn for the worse.

He said: "He took a number two right next to my front door.

"The thing is, it's still there. It's a massive pile. He must have dropped his whole colon."

The incident was caught on CCTV and Mr Merchant said the faeces were found where the driver can be seen to disappear off camera opposite the parked green car.

The Uber driver holding what Mr Merchant said is loo roll

He said: "Nobody's taking any responsibility for it. No-one is saying, look, we will send anyone out.

"We have got kids and that [who play outside], there's animals that walk up and down [the close]."

Mr Merchant said he had reported the incident to Uber Eats, McDonald's, Corby Council and the police.

He claimed Uber "didn't want anything to do with it".

The moment the driver walked to the spot where Mr Merchant said the poo was found

He said: "Uber Eats basically said they couldn’t get through to the right department at the moment and to go back to McDonald's."

In a statement, Uber said: "What has been described is completely unacceptable. We are currently investigating the incident, and if found to be accurate, in these situations we would remove a courier's access to the app."

Mr Merchant said his wife Stephanie contacted McDonald's and the manager told them to inform environmental health at the council.

He said the first time he spoke to Corby Council, he was told to contact police.

The poo that Mr Merchant said he found where the Uber delivery man crouched in the CCTV footage

A police spokesman said: "We received a report of a man defecating on a doorstep in Cecil Close, Corby at about 5.30pm on Sunday [September 22]. It has been recorded in our systems but the clean-up is not a matter for the police and we have provided advice to the caller to contact the local council and the companies involved in order to resolve this."

Mr Merchant said he had spoken to the council again on Tuesday (September 24) and had been told that they can't do anything because Uber are not registered in Corby.

He said he was told they are going to put pressure on McDonald's to get it cleaned up or get a company to clean it up.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "UberEats are currently looking into this incident."

Corby Council have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Mr Merchant said: "Everyone is passing the buck on this.

"I am quite disappointed actually in our authorities and legislation. I would have thought something like this would be zero tolerance and they would be out immediately to clean it up.

"I just want it cleaned up, it's getting to the point where we are going to have to pay to have it cleaned."