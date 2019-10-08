TV star Will to turn on Kettering's Christmas lights

An actor who has had roles in some of the UK's favourite TV shows will turn on Kettering's Christmas lights.

Will Mellor will have the honour on November 28, with events that day starting in the Market Place from 4pm.

Will Mellor.

The 43-year-old, from Manchester, appeared in Hollyoaks, Casualty and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps more than 70 times as well as holding roles in Broadchurch and Line of Duty.

He has also released singles that made the UK charts and starred in Boyzone’s Comic Relief single ‘When the Going Gets Tough.’

He said: “I’m excited to be kicking off Kettering’s Christmas festivities by switching on the town’s lights.

"I’m looking forward to a brilliant night and meeting the people of Kettering."

The crowd at last year's big switch on. Picture by Alison Bagley.

Will follows on from home-town snooker hero Kyren Wilson, who turned on the lights last year with a cameo from pub legend Malcolm 'The Fish Man' Vials.

A full festive schedule for Kettering will be released soon with an ice rink returning to Market Place.

Other dates for the diary include a Christmas market with shadow shows (December 5, 4pm to 8pm), teenage market and small business Saturday (December 7, 9am to 4pm), Christmas fun day (December 14, 10am to 4pm) and Christmas carols (December 21 from 2pm).

Celebrations around the borough include Burton Latimer's Christmas lights switch-on (November 29 at 5pm in High Street), Desborough Christmas gala evening (November 29 at 6pm in High Street) and Rothwell Christmas gala evening (December 6 at 6pm in Market Hill square).

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community and culture, said: “The Christmas lights switch-on in Kettering is always an exciting event and each year it gets bigger and better.

"I look forward to further details of the programme being announced soon and do hope you will join in the festivities in Kettering this Christmas.”