TV property guru spotted filming in Kettering today

Television presenter Phil Spencer has been filmed out and about in Kettering this lunchtime filming for one of his popular shows.

He was pictured looking exasperated as a number of passers-by stopped to watch what he was doing.

The property expert, famed for his partnership with Kirstie Allsopp, was spotted filming in Kettering marketplace at 12.45pm.

Phil, who has been presenting popular Channel 4 series Location, Location, Location since May 2000, has since fronted a number of different property shows.