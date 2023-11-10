Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 55-year-old man died after his truck left the road, crashing into a lamppost in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police says officers are now appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Cliftonville, Northampton.

A spokesperson said: “The incident happened on the grounds of the Three Shires Hospital on Wednesday, November 8, at about 9am, when, for reasons not yet known, the driver of a blue DAF truck left the road and collided with a lamppost.

“Sadly, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.