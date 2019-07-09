Trees a crowd on Rockingham Road in Corby

The Lloyds estate in Corby is looking a bit less leafy after necessary tree maintenance work was carried out along the roadsides.

Part of a ‘tree enhancement project’ the work, which will take place over the next two years, will resolve long-term issues with the trees.

Where trees were to be cut down near to homes, residents were informed of the removal.

A letter to ward councillors informing of the enhancement work said: “The works will include pruning to improve the trees’ visual appearance, maintain the health and safety of the tree and provide adequate clearances over streets, footpaths, driveways and distances to homes.

“Some tree have been identified for removal, due to their poor condition or long-term unsuitability. In these cases I have written to residents advising them of our intended actions.

“All work will be in accordance with current good arboricultural practice and the principles of the emerging Council Tree Policy.

“Where practical, all trees felled and removed will be replaced by new trees during the tree planting season next winter.

“Many more trees will be planted than are being removed and the planting will take place during the next planting season from October 2019 to February 2020.”

Resident Kelly Brawn said: “The work appears to be over-zealous.

“It’s a pity that the logs couldn’t be used in the community in some way and re-used.

“Let’s hope that the trees that have been severely pruned aren’t stressed so much that they die and that the replacement trees are watered.

“The saplings that were planted along Stevie Way died because they were just left without water.”

Mrs Brawn contacted the council whose tree officer said: “The aims of the Enhancement Project are to resolve long-term issues with trees in and around the residential areas of Corby.

“Detailed tree inspections are identifying trees that need pruning, or removal based on their long-term suitability condition, age, species, and potential size.

“Along Rockingham Road all of the purple leaved cherry plum tree and hawthorn trees that are being felled will be replaced this winter.”

