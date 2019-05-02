Travellers to be moved on from Kettering site

A group of Travellers who pitched up in Kettering are set to be moved on.

About a dozen caravans with French registration plates moved to land just off Lake Avenue last night and remain there this morning (Thursday).

They are opposite land which had large rocks placed around its perimeter to prevent Travellers gaining access last year.

Wardens from Kettering Council and the Countywide Traveller Unit have visited the site and carried out assessments.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit (CTU) has been made aware of an unauthorised encampment of caravans near Lake Avenue in Kettering.

“Assessments have been carried out and we are working with Northamptonshire Police to begin legal proceedings to move the travellers on.”