Travellers move on to West Glebe Park

A small group of travellers has arrived on Corby’s West Glebe Park this morning (Thursday, May 23).

The caravans are parked along the top path that runs between Quarry Road and Driffield Grove.

Corby Council, which owns the park has been notified this lunchtime.

Because the group is parked on council land, the police have powers to move them on within 48 hours, following an assessment of the travellers’ wellbeing. If the police decide not to move them on, the council can use its own powers to go to court to apply for an order to move them on.

