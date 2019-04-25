Trainspotting gets rave reviews as it makes final stop in Corby before Edinburgh

A stage version of the 90s cult classic Trainspotting has opened to overwhelming reviews at the Corby Core.

The show is making its final stop on a UK tour before heading to the Edinburgh fringe festival.

Trainspotting Live. Choose Life. NNL-190425-101213005

Described as a ‘punchy, immersive production’ dozens of local people have been taking to social media to talk about how blown-away they have been with the production.

Tony Huxley, speaking on Facebook, said: “Dark, funny, crude, honest and intensely visceral. Not for the faint hearted but wow, probably the most unforgettable 75 minutes of theatre I’ve ever seen.”

Michelle Hickling said: “Amazing show tonight. Totally grabbed it from the outset. Outstanding acting.”

Lisa Restorick said: “Wow, just wow. A truly amazing night. Thank you for gracing Corby with your absolute talent.”

Trainspotting is on at The Core until Saturday evening. NNL-190425-101203005

The show repackages Irvine Welsh’s famous, controversial novel and globally successful film so the audience are literally part of the show.

Trainspotting is the story of Mark Renton and his friends, living through the Edinburgh heroin scene of the ’80s. Harry Gibson’s original stage adaptation was instantly successful and controversial, winning the Sunday Times Award for Best New Play.

For their acclaimed revival, which has been seen in London, New York, and across five sell-out Edinburgh Fringe seasons, In Your Face Theatre’s Scottish cast have created a snappy and vibrant affirmation of the power and humour of the piece.

There are still tickets available for shows from tonight through until Saturday. There are two shows on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Tickets are priced at £24, with under 25s at £16, can be booked by calling 01536 470470 or by visiting the website. This show is for suitable for ages 16 and above.

The show contains nudity, strong language, sex, violence, drug/needle use and lots of mess and may induce claustrophobia.