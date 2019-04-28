'Tragic' threat of bulldozers hanging over historic WWII buildings near Kettering

The Duke of Buccleuch's Boughton Estate is considering the future of crumbling WWII airfield buildings that have become a Mecca for American tourists.

Campaigners say that the under-threat structures, which are thought to include the main WWII operations room and control tower for the RAF Grafton Underwood and American airfield, are important historic relics and should be preserved for future generations.

A red granite memorial commemorates the airmen who served at Grafton Underwood

But representatives of the Boughton Estate, which wholly owns the land and the buildings, say that the structures are unsafe and they are now considering what to do with them.

During the war, Grafton Underwood was an important strategic base for the RAF and the US Army Air Force which were based there in a sprawling colony that even included a chapel and a cinema.

The USAAF 384th Bombardment Group used the base from May 1943 to June 1945. A spokesman for the 384th appreciation society told the Northants Telegraph on Friday: "The old buildings have significant historic value. The Duke plans to knock them down. They're not listed buildings and he owns them so he'd be within his rights to do so unfortunately.

"One of them is the main ops building which was the main communications building for Grafton Underwood during the war.

One of the remaining underground buildings at Grafton Underwood

"It'd be morally wrong for them to be knocked down. They're a part of Grafton Underwood's history. There are regular visitors who come to see them - there's a group of 45 people coming over in September from America to see the place where their relatives were stationed in the war.

"It's unthinkable that those buildings should be gone."

Aside from tourists and history spotters, the buildings have also been used for raves and parties and have become dilapidated, and in some cases dangerously unstable. Some have been subsumed by the woodland that surrounds them.

Kenneth Bannerman is founder of the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust which aims to protect, preserve and honour Britain's historic airfields. He said that Grafton Underwood is a famous place that is a good example of one of the earliest American airbases.

A ventilation shaft emerges from the undergrowth at Grafton Underwood

"It's very sad to hear," he said.

"This would be a real tragedy if the buildings were demolished, not just historically but because of their social relevance.

"We simply can't afford to lose these places. Although some of Britain's airfields may be disused, it's important they are preserved. For some reason, despite their importance, they're seen as fair game.

"Destroying them is a terrible insult to all those many, many thousands of people that served at Grafton Underwood.

The outside of the control tower shows years of decay

"These people have risked their lives. We really must take better care of our airfields and respect the people who served there.

There are also a number of trees that could be felled as part of the maintenance programme.

A spokesperson for Boughton Estate said: “The buildings are in poor condition, partly due to a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour. They were recently inspected by our building surveyor and are also believed to contain contamination from their wartime use. A programme of initial works is now planned and once this has been undertaken then we will review the long-term future of the buildings.”



GRAFTON UNDERWOOD DURING THE WAR

Construction on the 500-acre site by George Wimpey and Company began in 1941 and it eventually housed 3,000 US airmen and was officially known as Station 106.

There are several permanent memorials to the 384th Bombardment Group, which was stationed at Grafton Underwood between 1943 and 1945, including a stained glass window in the parish church, a red granite memorial stone at the south of the site, a St Christopher statue and chalice in St Edward's RC Church in Kettering and a statue and bell in Kettering Parish Church.

Some of the buildings at Grafton Underwood are showing some serious signs of decay

On August 17, 1942, the first Boeing B-17 Flying F Fortress planes set off from Grafton to fly the first mission by these types of heavy bombers from the 8th Airforce. Piloting the lead aircraft was Major Paul Tibbets who would go on to pilot the Enola Gay to Hiroshima in 1945.

Grafton had three runways and two hangars as well as mess halls, a chapel, the 'Foxy' cinema, a barber shop and a tailor.

Still partially standing are the runway control tower (pictured here) and the main ops building as well as many smaller buildings and structures and remains of the runways.

After the war the estate was sold to the Duke of Buccleuch's Boughton Estate. The 10th Duke, Richard Scott, owns four large estates with 189,000 acres of farmland, 25,000 acres of forest and 576 properties. He is said to be the biggest landowner in Scotland.

Some of the buildings are said to be dangerous

Trees are growing through some of the buildings