Traffic in Northamptonshire stationary after severe crash closes huge stretch of M1 southbound

All traffic on the M1 southbound in Northamptonshire has been stopped following a severe crash.

The entire southbound motorway between junction 18 A5 (near Rugby) and junction 16 A4500 (near Daventry) is shut and all traffic is at a standstill while police deal with the accident.

An entire stretch of the M1 southbound between J16 and J18 has been closed.

A single car reportedly hit the central reservation at about 2pm today (June 11).

A man has been taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries as a result.

Meanwhile, traffic on the M1 Northbound has been severely disrupted as a result and delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported.

The M45 at J17 is also closed as far as Dunchurch.

The closure is having knock-on effects on traffic throughout the county. The closure is expected to lift by 7pm tonight.