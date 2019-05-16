Traffic at a standstill on A14 after car overturns

An accident on the A14 is causing heavy congestion on the eastbound carriageway around Kettering this evening (Thursday, May 16).

A car has overturned between J7 Kettering North and J8 Kettering Central on the A14.

Emergency services are on the scene but traffic is backed-up as far as junction 3, with slow-moving vehicles also on the opposite carriageway.

It is expected to be at least an hour before the accident is clear.

Traffic is at a standstill and delays are timed at about 20 minutes.

The extent of any injuries is unknown.