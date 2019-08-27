Town comes out in support of Kettering Pride

Kettering Pride was awash with colour for the town's second event of its kind this weekend.

Sunday's 12-hour celebration saw the Yards transformed into a colourful scene filled with entertainment, food offerings and live music, all in support of Kettering's LGBT community.

This year's Kettering Pride

Jazza Wallace, who organised the event along with help from Aura manager Cheniece Richards, said she believed it attracted twice the amount of people as last year's event.

This year, they benefited from sponsorship from RS Components and raised just over £600 for Kettering Mind.

Jazza, 27, said: "Last year we didn't have much of a budget - we just winged it really. This year, the sponsorship money helped us to go all out and we think it was ten times better than last year."

Along with food trucks, live music, DJs and arts and crafts, there was also a drag queen who proved to be very popular.

RS Components sponsored this year's Kettering Pride

One couple even celebrated their wedding anniversary at the event.

Jazza, a photographer and bass guitar player from Rothwell, said: "I know there's a lot of gay people in Kettering and the surrounding area and it was great to see younger people there, and to see straight people coming out in support of the gay community.

"We had some really positive feedback - people just loved it and they want it even bigger next year. We had people of all ages coming along, from babies right through to older people. I was really proud to see the amount of people there."

Jazza thanked Aura owner Chris Robinson, Karen Larmour who supplied the lighting, BBC Radio Northampton for helping with the sound, the Yards for the venue hire and all the volunteers who helped on the day.

The event attracted lots of supporters

Kettering Pride had a float at Kettering Carnival the weekend before and were awarded the Personality of the Year prize.

Kettering Pride