Top marks for Kettering primary school

A Kettering primary school has gained a top science accreditation after a year-long process.

Grange Primary Academy in Jean Road has gained the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) after work by their science lead Zena Lauer.

The Primary School Quality Mark programme ensures effective leadership of science, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts. It encourages teacher autonomy and innovation while at the same time offering a clear framework for development in science subject leadership, teaching and learning.

Schools that achieve PSQM have to demonstrate commitment and expertise in science teaching and leadership.

Jane Turner, PSQM's national director, said: “Gaining a Primary Science Quality Mark is a significant achievement for a school.

"The profile and quality of science teaching and learning in each awarded school is very high. Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure scientific understanding and skills.

"Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”

Helen Sizer, the PSQM deputy director who assessed the school, said: "Having such a prestigious award is testament to the hard work of Mrs Lauer and all of the school's staff in their commitment to teaching high quality science to all of their children."