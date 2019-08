The four-day Kennel Club festival runs until Sunday (August 11) and entry is free for visitors. For more information visit thekennelclub.org.uk. Pictures by Glyn Dobbs

1. Kennel Club International Agility Festival Kennel Club International Agility Festival ugc Buy a Photo

2. Kennel Club International Agility Festival Kennel Club International Agility Festival ugc Buy a Photo

3. Kennel Club International Agility Festival Kennel Club International Agility Festival ugc Buy a Photo

4. Kennel Club International Agility Festival Kennel Club International Agility Festival ugc Buy a Photo

View more