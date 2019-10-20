Time to change the spirits at historic Oundle inn

An Oundle watering hole is set to be turned into a funeral parlour.

Planning permission is being sought by Kettering firm Averil Phillips to change the use of the 18th century Angel Inn, in Osyths Lane, Oundle, into an undertakers.

The plan is to remodel the Grade II listed building by turning the cellar into a mortuary and putting in stud walls to create new office space.

Officers at East Northamptonshire Council’s department are recommending permission is granted at a meeting on October 23, despite an objection from the town council.

The town council says turning the pub, which ceased trading in 2016, into an undertakers would case parking problems and the application is being brought to the planning committee for a decision on the request of Cllr Jake Vowles.

But planning officers say the demand for parking space will be relatively limited.

Averil Phillips, which has been running its business in Kettering for many years, estimates there will be three to four funerals at the venue each week.

The building was used as a smithy in the early 1900s and became a pub in the 1960s.

A number of landlords have tried to make the pub work, with nine tenants between 2009 and 2016. It has been marketed as a pub with little success. The town has a number of other successful licenced premises which were making it hard for the inn to make a profit.

The meeting takes place at the council offices in Thrapston at 7pm.