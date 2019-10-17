Tikka bow! Rothwell curry house named best in East Midlands

Rothwell’s Taste of India took a top Asian food gong last weekend.

The Bridge Street curry house won the Best Regional Restaurant of the Year in East Midlands award at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2019, which was held at the Park Plaza Hotel in Westminster, London. Salim Khan, who owns Taste of India, said: “We are truly honoured to be recognised as the best restaurant in all of the East Midlands! “This is yet another feather in our cap, and we hope to continue serving the best Indian cuisine to all our wonderful customers. “The community of Kettering can be proud to have the best Indian restaurant in all of East Midlands!” The curry industry contributes an astonishing £5bn to the economy every year and makes up a fifth of restaurants in the UK, so there was stiff competition. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges that included ex-mayor of Corby Cllr Mohammed Mujibur Rahman, as well as MPs, academics and ex-cricketer Devon Malcolm. Founding member and CEO of ARTA, Salik Mohammed Munim, said: “Year on year, the standard for this competition continues to defy imagination. With more entrants than ever before, we have been immensely impressed by the quality on show this year. “We commend all the winners and finalists of ARTA 2019. The selection process has been rigorous, and we witnessed some remarkable contestants, therefore picking the winners wasn’t easy. “All the winners and finalists should be equally proud.” The awards recognised the best food from South Asian, Thai and Chinese food in regional and national categories.