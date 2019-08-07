Thunderbolts and lightning postpone Queen film screening near Kettering

Organisers of an outdoor cinema have announced that this weekend’s showing of two Oscar-winning movies has had to be postponed.

A ‘Yellow Warning’ for heavy rain and potential thunderstorms has been issued by The Met Office.

Winds and storms are set to batter the county – with a risk of thunderbolts and lightning.

The screening of blockbusters Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born and was due to take place in the grounds of Boughton House, near Kettering, on Friday (August 9) and Saturday, August 10).

Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema owner Simon Hopkins said: “Unfortunately, the weather forecast was exceptionally bad and although Freddie sang The Show Must Go On, it’s more a case of Another One Bites the Dust.”

He had been checking multiple weather forecasts and noticed that a very deep low depression has been predicted – putting the area under pressure.

Simon added: “It’s not the rain that’s such a problem, it’s the force of gusty winds.

“Our screen is inflatable and acts like a huge sail and could fly away.

“We wouldn’t want it to break free - the health and safety of the public is paramount and it’s much better to be safe than sorry.”

The screenings had been sold out and ticket holders for the Boughton House event on Friday and Saturday can get a refund or see the films at the new dates - Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, at the earlier time of 7.30pm.

Luna Flix has a busy schedule and its next show will be at Rushden Hall Park with the 20th anniversary showing of 10 Things I Hate About You - starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles - on Saturday, August 17.