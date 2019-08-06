Three big-name town centre shops to close in Corby

Three well-known high street names are to close in Corby.

Clothing shops Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Evans, all located in Willow Place, are to close after their parent company encountered financial difficulties.

A statement from Arcadia, which owns all three brands, said "As part of its Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVA), Arcadia recently announced its intention to close a significant number of its retail stores throughout the UK.

"Regrettably, the Arcadia brands of Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Evans, located in Willow Place, Corby, have been included in the store closure programme.

"The Corby Town Shopping & Willow Place asset management team continues to actively market retail space within Corby town centre and is confident of securing alternative retailers to this space in the not too distant future."

It has not yet been confirmed when the stores will close.