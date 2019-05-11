Thrapston firm celebrating more than four decades at Chelsea

An East Northants summerhouse manufacturer is once again heading to the splendid surroundings of a world-famous flower show.

Scotts of Thrapston will once again be exhibiting at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show meaning it has had a presence at the celebrated horticultural event for more than four decades.

The established firm manufactures, supplies and installs timber summerhouses and garden buildings. Scotts will be exhibiting five summerhouses at Chelsea, showing the main standard models; Burghley, Newhaven Corner Summerhouse, Sun Ray Garden Room, Baltimore and Balmoral.

Scotts is a family business founded almost 100 years ago and continues to be run by the founder’s grandson and great-grandson, David and James Scott.

Managing director James Scott said: “We have a long and proud history and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show has played a strong part in it. It was my father who decided that we should bring our summerhouses to this famous show and we have been exhibiting at it ever since, so it is an important date in our calendar.

“This year during the event, we will be making a major announcement about our summerhouse products, which is very exciting.”

Themes chosen by Scotts of Thrapston for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show include a celebratory garden party, a gin palace, a botanical retreat, the seaside and a garden hideaway.

Kathryn Morris, Scotts summerhouse spokeswoman, said: “Outdoor entertaining is a huge trend this year and we have chosen themes and designs that reflect that, producing a fun vibe to suit all generations. We are really looking forward to a great show.”