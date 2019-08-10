Thousands across Northamptonshire hit by Sky outage

Homes across the county have been left without internet and unable to make or receive calls.

Major issues have hit Northamptonshire households using Sky since about 3.30pm this afternoon (Saturday).

A Sky spokesman said: "You might not be able to get online at the moment due to a problem in your local area. Our technical teams are working hard to fix the problem and we will provide an update on progress soon.

"If you have an internet call-based Sky Talk service, you also might not be able to make/receive phone calls at the moment.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Affected areas include: Benefield, Bozeat, Brigstock, Burton Latimer, Broughton, Bythorn, Clopton, Cranford, Corby, Desborough, Earls Barton, Finedon, Great Oakley, Hardingstone, Harrowden, Irthlingborough, Kimbolton, Kettering, Moulton, Oundle, Raunds, Roade, Rockingham, Rothwell, Rushden, Thrapston, Walgrave, Wellingborough, Weston Favell, Winwick, Riseley and Sharnbrook.

It is not known when the service will be back to normal.

On Twitter @peterjb100 said: "It's been 3 hours now and still no update...... How much longer Sky?"

And @ChristofNewman said: "It's a Saturday evening and we are paying for a service which in 2019 shouldn't be down this long...I will not be happy if it isnt fixed in the next hour!!"