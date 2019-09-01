Third of Corby council tenants in arrears

Almost a third of people living in a Corby council house are in arrears.

Latest figures from the authority reveal that there are 1,896 cases in arrears of the total 4,856 that the authority has in its housing stock.

A third of tenants who rent their home from the council are in arrears.

The total arrears sum is £748,000 meaning that on average in-debt tenants owe the council £394.

The matter was discussed at a scrutiny meeting on Tuesday (Aug 27) and Business Improvement and Transformation Manager Craig Spence told councillor: “Some of our tenants are in serious arrears and we have thresholds for those and we have financial support, as the last thing we want to do is to make anybody homeless.

“It is a double-edged sword at the moment as we need to take that action against them but we try and do everything we can to support our tenants so they don’t get to that point.”

Housing is becoming a growing issue for local authorities across the country with huge waiting lists and a rise in families losing their private rented accommodation.

The council, which has 1489 on its housing waiting list, is currently putting up 22 homeless families in temporary accommodation. There are also currently 16 rough sleepers in various locations across the town.

At the meeting, the council’s lead member for housing Bob Eyles said the right to buy scheme – in which council tenants can buy their rented council homes at a discounted right – should be ended.

He said: “I think right to buy has run its course. When it came in Corby Council had 20,000 houses, it now has 4,000.”

Right to Buy was a scheme introduced in the 1980s.