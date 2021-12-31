These were the nine stories in Northamptonshire that made us laugh out loud in 2021

Most newspaper articles are quite serious so it is refreshing every now and again when a bizarre or hilarious Northamptonshire story catches our eyes on the feed.
We have rounded up just a few of those articles that gave us a good chuckle or even just do a double-take and think, 'wait... did I read that right?'
Here are nine 'laugh out loud' stories we reported on in 2021...
1. Iguana jumps on firefighter's head to escape Corby house blaze
One smart iguana took the quickest way out after a reptile mat overheated in a Corby property in January, leaping onto one of the crew's protective helmet instead of waiting for the regulation lift. This photo posted by the crew immediately brought back memories of 90s move Backdraft and it's iconic poster of star Kurt Russell emerging from a blazing bulding. Well, almost! Thankfully there were no injuries to any people or animals in the fire.
2. Kettering man's hilarious apology after breaking dolphin playground ride
After breaking a dolphin ride at the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in September, red-faced dad David Beeby, 32, had to trudge the broken dolphin to his car in front of an amused audience and then own up to North Northamptonshire Council, leaving an employee struggling to contain her laughter on the phone. He then issued a hilarious apology on social media: "To all of the kids I've traumatised I'm sorry, I've got it safe at home and I've already been in contact to let them know how much of a *** I am, it'll be fixed and any cost incurred will be paid by me. Bruised ego but I'm glad the lady at the council had a good laugh about it with me and I hope all those who witnessed me breaking the kids toy had a good laugh."
3. Northamptonshire couple fined after travelling over 120 miles to go seal-watching
The couple got more than they bargained for when they opted to break lockdown rules and travel from their home in Wellingborough to visit Horsey Beach's famous seals in Norfolk in January. In doing so, they 'sealed' their fate - they were issued with a fixed penalty notice, as a consequence.
4. Police called to same area twice to remove large snowball from the road
Officers were deployed to Wooldale Road in Northampton in January to break up a snowball that was causing an obstruction to traffic. Strangely enough, it was not the first time they were called out to do this. They moved that very same snowball the night before but it had been rolled out into the middle of the road again! Police made sure to break up the snowball so there would not be a third time. This kind of thing is 'snow joke'.