Theatre volunteers needed to ‘make the magic happen’ at Corby Core

The Core at Corby Cube is looking for volunteers to join the team as it approaches its busy summer season of shows.

Volunteer opportunities at the theatre include working with the front of house and meet and greet teams who welcome visitors to the venue during shows and assisting the education and outreach team with craft activities, at their young person showcases and through workshop support.

You can also help the theatre’s technical team to make the magic happen by supporting with lighting, sound and staging for productions. Other positions include helping within the Marketing team, where volunteers may support the team with publicity.

Being a volunteer at The Core is an opportunity to see what goes on ‘behind the scenes’ at the venue and to work within fun and friendly teams.

Volunteer Janet Askew commented “I would urge anyone interested in theatre to volunteer. You get to see a variety of shows you would probably never have thought to see. You meet lovely people, both volunteers and the general public… it’s a great way to socialise and feel you are doing something worthwhile”.

The theatre will be holding an open evening on Tuesday 4 June at 6.30pm. The evening is open to anyone aged 16 years and above who would like to be involved in the work of The Core and is a chance to find out more about the various volunteer opportunities that are currently available, have a tour of the venue and register their interest in the various roles.

For more information about volunteering at The Core please contact Lucinda Hill, General Manager,