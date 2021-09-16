The moment Corby teen have-a-go-hero PUNCHES would-be robber as he drags shop owner across the floor

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a would-be Corby robber drags a shop owner across the floor before a young assistant punches him in an attempt to try to stop him.

A court heard earlier this month how William Youdale, 37, had climbed on the counter of Danesholme Post Office and demanded cash from the workers.

After pressing the panic button, the female shop owner tried to wrestle him to the ground, pulling down his pants in the process.

The raid happened at the shop on Corby's Danesholme estate

Then assistant David Smith, who is just 19, ran out of the store room and punched Youdale, known as Billy, several times before he was marched out of the shop. He also tackled another accomplice who has never been identified. Later that night Youdale went on to beat up a man outside his own home.

Now Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV footage of the alarming incident which ended in Youdale, being arrested and charged with attempted robbery and GBH for the incident later that night.

The shop owner said: "I felt completely threatened, scared and was so worried he would hurt my staff with the weapon,”

"I saw David trying to protect himself and he tried punching them back but it was difficult because it was 2 on 1.

William Youdale

“One of the males said something like ‘Why are you protecting them’ and David replied ‘I’m only doing my job’. They were hitting him so hard.”

Between all three of them they managed to fight the offenders off and Youdale left with nothing.

Lead investigator - DC Matthew Crick, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the staff at this shop and I would like to commend all three for their bravery, support and cooperation during our investigations.

“I’m really pleased we got hold of Youdale and I am delighted to see the 12-year extended sentence handed to him by the courts – it is no less than he deserves.

“Northamptonshire Police takes incidents of this nature extremely serious and will do everything in our power to achieve a successful outcome. I hope this case demonstrates that determination to fight crime and protect people in this county.”

Youdale, a long-standing drug addict, had 14 previous convictions for violent offences.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Youdale, had his hood up and socks over his hands when he tried to steal money in the robbery in May this year. As brave shop staff fought him off, his accomplice Sharon Gilchrist took the opportunity to swipe an armful of cigarettes from behind the counter before the pair were marched out of the shop.

Later that evening Youdale and Gilchrist, both of Lapland Walk, went to the home of another Corby man where Youdale smashed him over the head with a metal object before going into his house and pinning his mother up against the wall, threatening to burn down her home.

The raid at the Post Office at the Danesholme Neighbourhood Centre took place on May 24 this year just before 8pm.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, one of the staff members said she had been left fearing for her life. The statement read: "I genuinely thought, 'I am not going to live now'. I felt very, very helpless."

She said she had been left terrified of opening her front door and suffers from flashbacks.

Recorder Michael Auty QC said: "I reach the conclusion that his is dangerous because of his total disregard for the staff in the shop.

"(The GBH victim) could so easily have suffered life-altering injuries. His long-term addiction to class-A drugs renders him unpredictable.

"(He) demonstrates a repeated indifference for the lives and welfare of anyone who gets in his way."