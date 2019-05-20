Primary school place allocations

The Kettering area primary schools which are the most difficult to get into

Some Kettering area primary schools are harder to get places at than others.

Here are the admission figures for all the primary schools in the borough for the September 2019 intake.

Places were allocated to 90 pupils, 23 pupils missed out

1. Barton Seagrave Primary School

Places were allocated to 90 pupils, 23 pupils missed out
other
Buy a Photo
Places were allocated to 60 pupils, 11 missed out

2. Brambleside Community Primary School, Kettering

Places were allocated to 60 pupils, 11 missed out
other
Buy a Photo
All those expressing a preference were allocated a place, with some places remaining

3. Broughton Primary School

All those expressing a preference were allocated a place, with some places remaining
other
Buy a Photo
All those expressing a preference were allocated a place, with some places remaining

4. Compass Primary Academy, Kettering

All those expressing a preference were allocated a place, with some places remaining
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8