The Kettering area primary schools which are the most difficult to get into

Here are the admission figures for all the primary schools in the borough for the September 2019 intake.

1. Barton Seagrave Primary School Places were allocated to 90 pupils, 23 pupils missed out

2. Brambleside Community Primary School, Kettering Places were allocated to 60 pupils, 11 missed out

3. Broughton Primary School All those expressing a preference were allocated a place, with some places remaining

4. Compass Primary Academy, Kettering All those expressing a preference were allocated a place, with some places remaining

