The gifts MPs for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough have accepted

Some of the hottest tickets in sport, trips abroad and merchandise have all been registered as donations to our MPs.

Parliamentarians must declare any gifts, donations or paid-for visits under UK transparency laws in the House of Commons’ Register of Financial Interests.

The latest published register shows declarations made by Conservative MPs Tom Pursglove, Philip Hollobone and Peter Bone, who represent Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough respectively.

Mr Pursglove and Mr Bone both enjoyed tickets and hospitality at major UK sporting events.

The Corby MP, formerly the Conservative Party's vice-chair for youth, was gifted a ticket to last year's British Grand Prix in Silverstone by Heineken. The ticket was worth £320.

Later that month he took in the Hockey World Cup after being given two tickets with hospitality by England Hockey. The tickets were valued at £320.

Last month Mr Pursglove enjoyed a spot of tennis after being gifted two tickets to the Queen's Club Championships in London by the Lawn Tennis Association. The tickets were worth £330.

He also registered a donation of £1,600 in sponsorship from Best 4 U Mortgages in Kettering to hold an over 50s fair.

Wellingborough MP Mr Bone enjoyed free tickets to a number of American sports events held in the UK.

Bookmakers William Hill gifted the arch-Brexiter two tickets with hospitality to at NFL game at Wembley in October worth £1,000.

The following week he was back under the iconic arch for another NFL game, courtesy of a freebie worth £996 from NFL UK.

And the week after he made it three NFL games in three weeks without spending a penny after Jacksonville Jaguars gifted him a £151 Wembley ticket.

The Florida team also donated a club helmet worth £150.

Last month Mr Bone, who employs his partner and ex-wife from the public purse, enjoyed two tickets with hospitality to a Red Sox baseball game at Wembley. The tickets, donated by Motoring and Leisure Services Ltd, were worth £2,340.

Kettering MP Mr Hollobone, considered the UK's cheapest politician when it comes to expenses, did not register any gifts but did declare three trips abroad paid for by outside bodies.

Between July 28 and August 3 last year he visited China to 'strengthen relations between the UK Parliament and the National People’s Congress of China, support British businesses operating in China and to deepen parliamentarians' understanding of China'.

The total value of flights, food and accommodation provided by the All Party Parliamentary China Group was £2,767.74.

From September 29 to October 6 he visited Taiwan for a cross-party fact-finding delegation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan funded the trip with flights, food and accommodation to the value of £4,000.

And from November 6 to 9 he was in Kuwait to 'gain a better understanding of the important Kuwait/UK bilateral relationship'.

Food, flights and transport provided by the Kuwait National Assembly was valued at £3,800.

Elsewhere in the county Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris registered a payment of £300 for an article in The Telegraph earlier this year.

Andrew Lewer (Northampton South) was given a £500 ticket to a glitzy Conservative Party ball earlier this year by the mega-rich Michael Hintze.

Michael Ellis (Northampton North) and Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire) registered no gifts or visits.

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May's register includes two fashion discount cards with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's register including a £50,000 loan from campaign group Momentum.

Failure to declare gifts can see MPs hauled in front of the parliamentary standards committee.

Democratic Unionist Party MP Ian Paisley failed to declare holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government and was suspended from parliament for 30 days last year.