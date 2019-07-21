The building of Corby swimming pool in 39 fascinating pictures
It's ten years since Corby's £19m swimming pool opened to the public.
The Olympic-sized pool was opened by swimming legend Mark Foster on July 24, 2009. It was seen as a giant step in the re-awakening of Corby from a struggling, post-Steelworks, borough to the modern, flourishing place we see today.
Here, we take a pictorial walk through our archives to see how the magnificent pool was built.
1. So long!
Former mayor of Corby Peter McEwan takes a final dip in the old swimming pool