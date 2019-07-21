A crane hovers over the huge Parkland Gateway building site

The building of Corby swimming pool in 39 fascinating pictures

It's ten years since Corby's £19m swimming pool opened to the public.

The Olympic-sized pool was opened by swimming legend Mark Foster on July 24, 2009. It was seen as a giant step in the re-awakening of Corby from a struggling, post-Steelworks, borough to the modern, flourishing place we see today.
Here, we take a pictorial walk through our archives to see how the magnificent pool was built.

Former mayor of Corby Peter McEwan takes a final dip in the old swimming pool

1. So long!

Former Corby Swimming Pool Duty Manager Donna Windsor shuts the old pool for the final time

2. Closed!

Demolition gets under way at the old pool while the new one is built in the back ground.

3. Going..

Although it was loved by the town, the old pool was estimated to have a lifespan of only five years left in the early 2000s.

4. Going..

