The building of Corby swimming pool in 39 fascinating pictures

The Olympic-sized pool was opened by swimming legend Mark Foster on July 24, 2009. It was seen as a giant step in the re-awakening of Corby from a struggling, post-Steelworks, borough to the modern, flourishing place we see today.

Here, we take a pictorial walk through our archives to see how the magnificent pool was built.

1. So long! Former mayor of Corby Peter McEwan takes a final dip in the old swimming pool jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Closed! Former Corby Swimming Pool Duty Manager Donna Windsor shuts the old pool for the final time jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Going.. Demolition gets under way at the old pool while the new one is built in the back ground. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Going.. Although it was loved by the town, the old pool was estimated to have a lifespan of only five years left in the early 2000s. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

