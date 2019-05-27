The best pictures from huge civil war battle re-enactment near Corby

The Sealed Knot, the UK's oldest re-enactment society, was at the estate just outside Corby to perform the 1643 English Civil battle that led to the country house being seized by Parliamentarian forces and stripped of its furniture, paintings and library. Photographer Alison Bagley was there to capture the action. Another re-enactment will start at about 2pm today (Monday).

