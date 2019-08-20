Tenor Charles releases his debut EP

A classical tenor from Kettering who won a Pride in Northamptonshire Award for his part in a charitable concerts series for Corby's Lakelands Hospice released his first EP this week.

Charles Botting's debut EP, entitled L'inizio (which means 'The Beginning' in Italian], was released yesterday (Monday), with all proceeds from the sale going to The Travers Foundation charity.

Recording for the five-track, 18-minute EP began in September last year and university music student Charles is pleased with the feedback it has received so far on social media.

The release features the songs O sole mio, Till I Hear You Sing, The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face, Maria and Ave Marie.

The EP has been funded and supported by the Northamptonshire-based Travers Foundation, a volunteer-run charity that provides financial support to 13- to 30-year-olds to help them realise their dreams in sport, music and the arts.

It helps by nurturing the talent of teams, groups or individuals in Rutland, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

The 19-year-old said: "I am honoured to have been funded by the brilliant Travers Foundation to record and produce my debut EP L’inizio.

"This was released on Monday and I have had a great start on social media."

In 2012, when aged just 12, Charles won the Kettering's Got The K-Factor talent competition.

Three years' later, Charlie and Vicki-Louise Sherwin won the The Inspire A Generation Award at the Pride in Northamptonshire awards for their success of the 'Singing For Lakelands’ concerts at the Lakelands hospice in Corby. The concerts raised money for the hospice and had celebrity guests in the audience, including hospice patron Brendan Coyle, of Downton Abbey fame.

Young tenor Charles has been singing since he was very young when it was noticed that he had a natural treble voice. He began formal vocal training as an eight-year-old with Northamptonshire singing teacher Sylvia Berryman, who is also known for helping Kettering's Faryl Smith, the opera star who shot to fame in Britain's Got Talent in 2008.

Under her expert tutelage, Charles, was successful over the next few years in UK National Federation of Music competitions and was also scouted for national commercial competitions. He was selected to represent England at the Llangollen Musical Eisteddfod in 2011 and 2012 in the under-15s solo class.

At the age of 13, Charles’ voice began its transition and he fortunately continued to sing and win competitions, performing for local and national charity fundraising events.

Charles teamed up with talented young soprano Vicki-Louise, having been invited by her for the first concert to raise money for Corby's Lakelands Hospice. They went on to raise nearly £10,000 for the hospice organising a series of fundraising concerts.

In January 2016 Charles was asked to sing with the Strawhouse Singers, a young choir from Rugby, as they performed with Jonathan Antoine at the Bramall Music Hall in Birmingham.

As a 16-year-old he began vocal studies with a new singing teacher, Mark Luther, and began the long road of training to become a tenor.

After A-levels in 2018, Charles auditioned for a three-year music scholarship at the University of Birmingham to study alongside his chosen degree at the university. In September that year he was thrilled to earn excellent A-level grades and was awarded the music scholarship.

Charles is continuing his vocal studies at university with the eminent soprano Elizabeth Cragg and enjoys performing as a soloist, in choirs and music projects.

To help promote the new EP, Charles has already been interviewed on the Classical X Over 4U and Calon FM radio stations.

Hard copies of the new CD can be bought online at www.charlesbottingtenor.co.uk and are also available on digital download from Apple iTunes.

For his accompanying YouTube video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oGncrWc-SM or follow him on Twitter at @1CharlieBotting