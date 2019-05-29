Ten thousand people expected to flock to Northampton beer festival this weekend

Northampton County Beer Festival has come along way since 1973 when a few ale enthusiasts would stand around a dozen casks of ale in the old bus station.

More than 40 years later the annual event has now grown to become one of the biggest beer festivals in the Midlands attracting 10,000 people from around the region to Becket's Park.

200 beers will be available to try from around the country as the event is in its third consecutive year at Beckets Park.

This year, the three-day event is showcasing 20 commercial breweries from all over Northamptonshire - which include Avalanche Brew Co from Burton Latimer, Hart Family Brewery from Wellingborough and Towcester Mill Brewery from Towcester, among others.

A selection of beers from the rest of the country will also be up for grabs - offering punters over 200 different beers to try, as well as a live music stage and festival grub.

Also joining the line-up are local cider producers, three gin distillers, and even a rum blender from Kettering, which the organisers say will make for a real 'party in the park atmosphere' for families and drink connoisseurs alike.

On Friday (May 31) and Saturday (June 1) the event will run from 12 noon until 11pm and on Sunday (June 2) punters can gain access from 12 noon until 6pm.

10,000 people are expected to attend the three-day beer festival this weekend.

Entry is £5 on Saturday, £4 on Sunday, £1 for CAMRA members and drinkers get a refundable £2 glass.