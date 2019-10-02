Temples return to Kettering for home-town gig

Fans of indie-psych quartet Temples packed into Kettering’s HMV yesterday (Tuesday) to watch a home-town in-store performance and to get copies of the band’s new album signed.

Temples released their third LP Hot Motion on Friday and have been playing in-store performances across the country to promote the new record.

Temples returned to Kettering yesterday for a home-town gig. Pictures by David Jackson.

They played nine songs including The Howl, The Beam and Context from Hot Motion as well as favourites Shelter Song and Mesmerise from their 2014 debut Sun Structures.

Singer and guitarist James Bagshaw, rhythm guitarist Adam Smith and bassist Tom Walmsley were joined by drummer Rens Ottink, who recently joined the band.

Following their set, fans queued to meet all four members and to get copies of Hot Motion signed.

Temples previously played at the Kettering record store in 2014.

Following last night’s performance, they head to Mexico and America before returning for a UK tour in November.

For more details about Temples, visit fb.com/templesofficial