TeenStar auditions to be held in Kettering

A UK singing and dance competition for those aged 19 and under will hold auditions in Kettering.

TeenStar are on the lookout to find the best singers, dancers and dance groups in the country with those making the final getting to perform at The O2 in London.

Fifteen auditions will take place across the UK in August and September with one in Kettering.

The Kettering audition will take place at the Lighthouse Theatre in Thurston Drive on the morning of Saturday, September 14.

Last year TeenStar crowned their first winning dance act, Scandalous Productions, who went on to perform on TV for the BBC.

Age categories are pre-teens(12 years old and under) and late teens (13 years old and older).

To enter or for more information visit https://www.teenstarcompetition.co.uk/