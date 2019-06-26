Teenager from Kettering wins national award for being a carer

An 18-year-old from Kettering who cares for his mum and helps to look after his three younger brothers has won a national award.

Kye Hutchings was nominated by his mum Georgina Hutchings for the Hardest Working Hands Awards, sponsored by international skincare brand O’Keeffe’s, and the teenager has gone on to win one of the five national prizes.

He has not only been the main carer for his mum, but has also been looking after his three younger brothers who have their own health issues. His 15-year-old brother has congenital heart disease, his 12-year-old sibling has a limb deformity birth defect called talipes and his eight-year-old brother has autism.

Kyle has also had to deal with dyslexia as a child and has managed to complete an apprenticeship as a bricklayer while managing his caring duties.

O’Keeffe’s launched the awards to celebrate everyday people who work extremely hard and regularly go the extra mile. The firm invited people across the UK to nominate friends, family and colleagues who they felt deserved to be rewarded for all the hard work that they do, with hundreds of names put forward.

Georgina said: “I nominated my son Kye as he had to grow up quicker than most, overcoming his own challenges with illnesses as a young child and then as he got older he has been caring for me, as I suffer from chronic physical illnesses and mental health issues.

“I really felt that Kye deserved this award, and a treat, for doing such a great job for his family and not letting his bad luck, while growing up, stop him from making something out of his life.

"I am so proud that Kye is now getting himself a proper trade as an apprentice bricklayer.

“Kye is a great son, brother and he is my best friend. Above all though, he is growing into an amazing and responsible young man.”

Kye said: “It means so much that my mum nominated me for the award. To know that I’m appreciated in the home and in what I do at work means everything to me.”

Gemma Shepherdson, assistant brand manager from O’Keeffe’s, said: “We know that young carers across the UK regularly go over and above in the care that they provide for their families. From the hundreds of nomination’s we received, Kye’s story really stood out to us, as Kye not only cares for his family, but he also struggled through school with dyslexia and unfortunately left with no qualifications.

“Rather than letting this defeat him, Kye managed to find a fantastic opportunity as an apprentice bricklayer, all off his own bat. He is a more than worthy winner of the O’Keeffe’s Hardest Working Hands Award.”

Kye will also win a bundle of prizes including a Virgin experience day and a year’s supply of O’Keeffe’s skincare products.