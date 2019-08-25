Tata Steel's Brigstock homes planned pulled

Plans by Tata Steel to build ten homes on grazing land in Brigstock have been withdrawn.

East Northamptonshire Council officers had recommended the plan for the homes on horse grazing land off Grafton Road were refused by the planning committee but before the councillors could make up their mind on Wednesday night (Aug 21) the steel firm pulled the plans.

The planning committee was expecting to hear the application but it was pulled.

The application included a mix of homes, almost three-quarters of which would have included affordable housing and there would have been two bungalows.

A report prepared by the council’s planning department said: “Overall it is considered that the layout and design of the site are inappropriate and would not reflect the character, form or setting of the surrounding areas and as such would be contrary to the relevant policies within the development plan and the National Planning Policy Framework.”

There had been five letters of objection from residents to the scheme as well as two letters against the scheme from MP for Corby and East Northants Tom Pursglove.

The complaints had stated that the development would harm the entrance to the village, add traffic to the already busy road and that the site floods.

Brigstock parish council had not objected to the scheme. Northamptonshire county council’s archaeology experts had said to the east of the site lay the Gartree Roman Road which connected Godmanchester and Leicester and that there is a moderate possibility that some remains of archaeological significance could exist on the land.

