Taste of the seaside arriving in Wellingborough from next month

Being beside the seaside will become a reality in Wellingborough town centre when a popular annual seaside attraction returns for another season.

Despite being in a landlocked county and more than 70 miles away from the closest sea, a beach will be coming to Wellingborough’s Market Square this summer, with shoppers and residents invited to don their sunhats [hopefully!] for a 22-day beach extravaganza from Saturday, July 27, until Saturday, August 17.

The popular free annual event has become one of the most anticipated events in the town's summer calendar, along with the annual Party Weekend parade that takes place next Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7.

The beach event is open for families and youngsters to enjoy daily -- apart from Sundays -- between 10am and 4pm, where there will be free buckets and spades for children to build their own sandcastles, as well as a range of other activities throughout the day, including carousels and bubble displays.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, the leader of event organisers Wellingborough Council, said: “We are excited to be organising the beach event again following the success of last year.

"So many people enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the beach last summer, and I hope that they will be able to enjoy as much time in the sunshine over the next few weeks.

"The beach will follow on from the fantastic carnival and party weekend, making this summer one to remember for the residents of our borough."

Town businesses, including face-painters, children’s entertainers and cake bakers, are being invited to have a stall in the Market Square for free during the event, subject to terms and conditions.

Firms can find out more about booking a stall by emailing projects@wellingborough.gov.uk

For more information about the beach event or to keep up-to-date on events happening across Wellingborough, visit the website www.wellingborough.gov.uk