Taste of the Caribbean coming to Rushden Lakes

A restaurant serving Caribbean classics will open its doors at Rushden Lakes tomorrow (Friday).

Family firm Blue Mountain Yard is the latest to join the retail destination’s line-up alongside household names such as Nando’s and Five Guys.

It will sell street food favourites such as jerk chicken as well as Jamaican rum punch, tropical juices and more.

Jonathan Smith, who runs the restaurant with wife Lisa and parents Grace and Rex, said: “It’s a real flavour of the Caribbean.”

The restaurant’s name combines Blue Mountain - a coffee they sell which Jonathan said is the best in the world - and yard, a Jamaican colloquialism for a homely place.

The owners want to create a community atmosphere and show off the roots they are so proud of.

Jonathan said: “When Usain Bolt wins a race we feel proud to be from Jamaica.

“It’s the same when we hear a Bob Marley song.

“This our own way of representing our country and being proud.”

The restaurant will have 25 members of staff and be open seven days a week, opening from 11.30am to 10pm and closing later at weekends.

Blue Mountain Yard closed their operation in Milton Keynes to open at Rushden Lakes - just down the road from Jonathan’s Burton Latimer home and even close to his parents’ home in Rushden.

Jonathan added: “Who would not want to be part of Rushden Lakes?”

The restaurant is next to Greggs, which opened earlier this week.