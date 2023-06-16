Take a look around this three-wing Italiante Northamptonshire stable conversion set in nineteen acres of glorious countryside and with two cottages for your visitors
There’s not much more you can ask of a property than what’s on offer at this magnificent, historic home on the market in North Northamptonshire.
Set adjacent to the site of an ancient motte and bailey castle, the stable block for the former Fineshade Abbey took on its name when it was demolished in the 1950s, and has retained plenty of its grandeur.
With three luxurious wings housing four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a range of workshops and a heated garage, you’d be spending every day in absolute splendour.
The views across acres of nineteen acres of countryside are a sight to behold, and inside you’ll find some great examples of the contemporary work of the designer Clive Christian.