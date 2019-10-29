Tailor-made bras to be made for women at NGH after breast removal surgery

Patients who undergo a mastectomy or breast removal surgery at Northampton General Hospital will now receive a free suitable post-operative bra to wear during their recovery, thanks to local charity Crazy Hats Breast Appeal.

It is hoped that the new bras will support patients through the next steps in their treatment and recovery and take away the daunting process of buying a bra post-surgery.

The contents of the bag which patients receive to store their bra in.

Clare Tite, breast care nurse, explained how the project was developed: “We often get asked what kind of bra should be worn after an operation such as a mastectomy.

"This is often a cause of anxiety and concern for patients before and after their surgery. While we’re on hand to advise about the bras available some patients feel overwhelmed by what to choose and some aren’t able to purchase suitable new bras.

“By introducing this initiative, thanks to the funding from Crazy Hats, we can ensure that all patients have the opportunity for the best recovery and potentially reduce pain and complications."

The team have worked with charity Crazy Hats who support people throughout all aspects of breast cancer care in Northamptonshire.

They have donated bras and bra bags to the breast care team for them to distribute them to patients following surgery.

The packs include a pink bag to store the bra, a small card about the charity, a feedback form on the bra scheme and hand cream donated by Avon.

Glennis Hopper, founder of Crazy Hats, added: “For all of us connected to the charity it’s personal to us. You can feel very vulnerable after surgery and want to get back to feeling feminine again by looking good and feeling good. Although there is a lot more support now than when most of us had surgery, knowing what to wear when going out of hospital or buying your first bra after surgery is hard.

“This project will hopefully help to raise people’s self-esteem and show them that out of something bad something good can happen. It lets them know that there are people out there who care and empathise with them and want to help them to feel good.

“What’s lovely is because everyone is different they will be given a bra which has been tailor-made for what they need."