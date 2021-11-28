Sunday afternoon snow warning for Northamptonshire with treacherous roads to follow

Met Office maps showed snow heading for Northamptonshire on Sunday afternoon

A Met Ofice snow warning has been issued for Northamptonshire on Sunday afternoon (November 29) with the threat of icy roads to follow.

Forecasters say snowfalls could be limited to one or two centimetres but travelling conditions are likely to be tricky overnight and early on Monday morning as temperatures tumble.

The Met Office yellow warning issued at just after 1pm is in foced until 5pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local weather-watcher Jamie Dunlop, of @NNweather said: "This warning covers most parts of Northamptonshire with one or two centimetres of settling snow.

"Latest radar loops show an area of sleet and snow drifting south towards the county with some slight accumulations expected, especially over any hills.

Northamptonshire Highways said gritters would be out on roads from 3pm.