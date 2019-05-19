Suffragette musical to be performed in Corby tomorrow

A theatre production about the suffragettes written by a local feminist is being performed in Corby tomorrow.

Suffragette The Musical is written by Paula Boulton, a Corby feminist, author, musician and playwright whose previous work Women of Steel was received to critical acclaim.

The Votes and Voices choir at last years launch of the month of womens events to celebrate the centenary of womens suffrage.

Her latest musical will be performed by the Votes and Voices choir - an ensemble of local woman who originally joined together to perform during the 100th anniversary celebrations of women gaining the vote.

On stage alongside the choir will be the Our Lady of Walsingham RC Primary School Drama Group.

The performance takes place tomorrow (Monday, May 20) at 4pm in Our Lady’s school main hall. Entry is free but donations are welcome.

Corby has a proud women’s movement, with the town sharing its motto Deeds Not Words with the suffragettes. During the 1990s and 2000s it had a successful women’s centre which worked to improve the lives of hundreds of local women until it was closed several years ago. There was a month of events put on in the town last year to celebrate the centenary of women’s suffrage.