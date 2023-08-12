News you can trust since 1897
Successful Corby energy switch company expands into Leicester after turning over £7.5m - and they're looking for new staff

Utility Bidder has grown in just 14 years to become and award winning company
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 12th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Utility Bidder, based at Corby Innovation Hub, are expanding to Leicester and are looking for new staff. Image: Corby Innovation Hub / Utility BidderUtility Bidder, based at Corby Innovation Hub, are expanding to Leicester and are looking for new staff. Image: Corby Innovation Hub / Utility Bidder
A energy firm that has its headquarters in Corby is continuing its growth plans with a new office in Leicester.

The award-winning company Utility Bidder, started by local man James Longley in 2009, is opening a base at New Walk in Leicester LE1, where it has

taken 1500 sq ft of space to help it expand.

The firm, which is run from Corby Innovation Centre in Bangrave Road, now has 140 employees, more than 10,000 customers, a turnover of more than £7.5 million, and is a top three energy broker on Trustpilot.

Utility Bidder Chief Executive Chris Shaw said: “We are delighted to be expanding our business to Leicester city centre. This latest base is part of our continuing, ambitious expansion plans and represents another milestone in our growth strategy for Utility Bidder.

Utility Bidder Ltd works with small and medium firms across numerous sectors to help them navigate the complex energy market and find the most cost-effective energy tariffs for their business. Utility Bidder’s also has a Northern base in Manchester city centre.

They are now recruiting sales talent to work in their new Leicester office.

Mr Shaw added: “The new hub provides a great opportunity for local people to work with an award-winning employer. With a fantastic reputation behind us and an exciting future ahead, there’s never been a better time to join the business.

"We offer excellent fast-track progression in a fun working environment."

Anyone interested in working at Utility Bidder can see all the positions available here.

