Stroke prompts Islip man to shed seven stone

An Islip man who lost seven stone after suffering a stroke says it has transformed his life - and even helped him find love.

Two years ago, Jon Young, was at work when he realised he was struggling to hold his clipboard. By the time he arrived at his GP surgery later that day, he could no longer do up his seat belt. A nurse at the surgery immediately called an ambulance and he was later transferred to a specialist hospital in Oxford, where he was told he'd suffered a hyper intensive brain bleed.

Jon met his partner Nicky shortly before reaching his target weight

Surrounded by patients affected by serious brain injuries, Mr Young, who weighed 20 stone at the time, said he decided to change his lifestyle after he was given some advice by a doctor.

He said: "The doctor told me that living with a severe disability like some of the patients on the ward had can be like hell, and that I should try to look after myself. He also showed me a scan of my brain which showed the congealed blood on one side. That stroke could have debilitated me to the point where it completely changed my life. The right side of my body is still affected by the stroke now."

Mr Young joined a WW group (the new Weight Watchers) in Islip within days of being discharged from hospital. He made dramatic changes to his eating habits, which previously included consuming family-sized cheesecakes in one sitting and binge eating pizza, chips and sharing bags of crisps when he got home from work.

He said: "I knew my family and friends were worried about me going back to work so I wanted to show everyone that my attitude had changed. I set a target to get down to 13 stone 2 lbs and at first, the weight fell off quickly. But the closer I got to my target weight, the harder it got."

Just as he was getting close to his target weight, the 43-year-old met his new partner, Nicky Elkins. Madness fan Mr Young was at a weekend event dedicated to the band when he put out an appeal to anyone who had any clips of the 1970s children's television show, Tiswas. Nicky came forward as she had some rare clips - and the pair soon bonded.

Mr Young even attributes their first date, which saw them punting down the river in Cambridge, with helping him to reach his target weight six weeks ago.

He said: "We spent three hours punting and it was strenuous exercise. I finally got down to my target weight at my next meeting and I think it was that exercise that got me over the line."

Mr Young even filmed the moment his WW coach Lisa Pendrick revealed he'd reached his target weight, saying he did a "victory dance".

Mr Young, who works for DHL, said his transformation had helped him to realise that he can change his life in other ways too.

He said: "It's completely changed the direction of my life. Losing the weight has showed me that I can turn other things around. I have learnt so much about life and the process of weight loss that I now mentor a few friends with their weight loss, and it helps to keep me focused too."

