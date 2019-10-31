Strictly star to host Kettering masterclass

A former Strictly Come Dancing star is coming to Kettering later this week for two dance fitness masterclasses.

Ian Waite, who took part in seven series of the hit show, is hosting two FitSteps classes at Ironstone Wellbeing Centre on Saturday (November 2)

People have been encouraged to get their dancing shoes on and join Waite, 48, for a masterclass to experience FitSteps which is an energetic, upbeat dance fitness class featuring all of the favourite Strictly dances.

The thirty-minute sessions, with one at 11am and one at 11.40am, cost £20 including a meet and greet afterwards with a professional photo to keep.

As well as the dancing masterclass there are also other FitSteps taster classes running throughout the day with Ironstone’s FitStep’s instructors Su Hallam and Isobel Mann including the Charleston, Waltz and Foxtrot.

Suitable for ages 14+, those interested can also attend the day at the centre in Kettering Business Park just to meet Ian for a fee of £5.

To book a space visit to www.ironstone.club.