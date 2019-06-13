Stranded Corby train passengers "frustrated but in good spirits"

Passengers have finally been freed after spending hours stranded on a train near Corby.

A landslip left a train heading from London to Nottingham unable to move near Corby at about 4pm and those on board were moved to a rescue train, travelling from Sheffield to London.

Passengers being freed from the train. Picture by Mark Waldron.

But that train then hit flood water just yards up the track in the Corby tunnel and had to reverse back down the track.

Emergency services attended to help evacuate the estimated 400 passengers with paramedics assisting someone who is believed to have fainted.

Mark Waldron, the editor of the Portsmouth News, was stuck on the train for about six hours and only got off at about 9.50pm.

READ MORE: Dramatic scenes as second nightfall rescue attempt of derailed passengers begins

He said: "We were stuck between a flood in one direction and a landslip in the other."

He added: "Most of the passengers took it in good spirits. We were sharing bottles of water and food and letting others sit down.

"People were getting frustrated but that was mainly because they were hungry and tired and they mainly took it well."

Passengers were finally helped off the train in the dark using wooden ladders and they were put on coaches to be taken to Kettering where they would be met by East Midlands Trains staff.

But those with large items of luggage - including Mark - were forced to leave them on the train.

READ MORE: Train was DERAILED by railway landslide

On social media some passengers hit out after the crammed, humid train ran out of supplies.

Beckie Rowland Turner said: "You have given us one small bottle of water since 16:30!

"No food or any other drinks offered. We are stood up in a very hot train and need some air!!

"It's not (sic) nearly 21:00 and I have no idea when I am supposed to be home for my son who is being cared for in an emergency!!!!"

Mike Rogers said: "People are on the verge of collapsing, at least open the doors to get fresh air on board."

Will Hargrave said: "2126hrs: Train manager "I'm really sorry about this, no-one will be stranded, I live in the Kettering area and I'm sure a few of you can stay at my place"

Diva Augusta said: "So I'm on the Corby Nightmare Train. Six hours in and people are thinking about ordering Dominos for 600."